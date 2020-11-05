Victoria E. "Vicki" Musgrove, 75, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. She was born May 8, 1945, in Greensburg, daughter of the late William and Cora Smeal Baer. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kirsten; five brothers, John, William, Richard, Robert and Kenneth; and two sisters, Eileen and Frances. She is survived by her husband, Charles C. Musgrove; a son, Kevin (Crystal) Musgrove, of Mutual; three daughters, Tracey Hall, of Greensburg, Kimberly (Anthony) Masciantonio, of Georgia, and Trina (Richard) Wadsworth, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Cameron, Evan, Octavian, Angelo, Marisa, Bryanna and Miranda; a brother, James; four sisters, Mary, Jane, June and Judi; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. The funeral service and interment will be private. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com
