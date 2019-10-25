Home

John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Victoria J. Smith


1948 - 2019
Victoria J. Smith Obituary
Victoria J. "Tootie" (Nichols) Smith, 71, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Quality Life Services, Apollo, after a long and courageous battle with MS. Victoria was born Oct. 2, 1948, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Thomas Nichols and Mary (Waskowicz) Nichols Sonner. Victoria was a member of St. Regis Church in Trafford and a 1966 graduate of Jeannette High School. In addition to her parents, Victoria was preceded in death by her husband, Walter G. Smith, in 2017. Victoria is survived by her children, Carrie Ann Smith (Dave), of Phoenix, Ariz., and Amy Daugherty (Jamie), of North Huntingdon; her grandchildren, Marsala Krupp, and Kamryn and Athena Daugherty; her siblings, Mary Henry (Russ), Tom "Rick" Nichols (Kathy), Dorene Miller (Ian), Kenny Sonner and Verna Lodzsun (Mike); many nieces and nephews; and her faithful friend, Judge.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of a funeral prayer service at 1 p.m. Saturday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. At Victoria's request, her interment will be private.
Memorial donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Keystone Chapter, Cardello Building, 1501 Reedsdale St. No. 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
