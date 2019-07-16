Home

Victoria L. Errett


1953 - 02
Victoria L. (Bobnar) Errett, 66, passed away May 28, 2019, with her daughter and grandson by her side. She was born Feb. 1, 1953, to Patricia A. (Williams) and the late Michael J. Bobnar. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Juniper L., and son-in-law, David J. Bramhall; three grandchildren, Bailey A., Michael J. and Joseph D., of Billings, Mont.; two sisters, Trisha A. Leaman, of Hawaii, and Cheryl J. Hale, of Ohio; one brother, Michael (Tina) Bobnar II, of Pennsylvania; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Viki was a 1971 graduate of Hempfield Area High and a member of UA Local 354 Plumbers and Pipefitters, of Westmoreland County, and OCAW Local 2-443 of Laurel, Mont. She worked at Cenex Refinery in Laurel, Mont., from 1991-2017.
A celebration of Viki's life will start at 2 p.m. Aug. 10, 2019, at her mother's home, 3036 Route 136, Madison. Family and friends welcome.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 16, 2019
