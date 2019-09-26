Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sylvester's Catholic Church
3028 Route 819
Slickville, PA
View Map
Victoria M. Kempka


1921 - 2019
Victoria M. Kempka Obituary
Victoria M. Kempka, 97, of Slickville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 25, 1921, in Orient, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Mary A. (Simon) Kempka and John A. Kempka Sr. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a laborer by Jeannette Glass Co. Victoria was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend. She was a longtime devoted member of St. Sylvester Roman Catholic Church, Slickville, and the St. Sylvester Rosary Altar Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William J. Kempka, Edward Kempka and Henry Kempka; sister, Elizabeth Branicky and her husband, Charles Branicky; and sisters-in-law, Theresa (Toth) Kempka and Shirley (Dabaul) Kempka. Victoria is survived by her loving brother, John J. Kempka, of Slickville; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Respecting Victoria's wishes, viewing will be private. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass for Victoria that will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Sylvester's Catholic Church, 3028 Route 819, Slickville. Chapel committal and interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to a Catholic church of your choice for a Mass in Victoria's memory. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 26, 2019
