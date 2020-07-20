1/1
Victoria Mandak
1929 - 2020-07-18
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria (Panfil) Mandak, 91, formerly of New Kensington and Plum, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Lower Burrell. Born June 18, 1929, in New Castle, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Panfil. Victoria enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary Czestochowa Church, New Kensington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Stephen J. Mandak, on Sept. 18, 2005; a son, Paul A. Mandak; two sisters, Anne Saletra and Stella Godleski; and two brothers, John Panfil and Henry Panfil. Survivors include two sons, Stephen J. Mandak Jr., of New Kensington, and Edward (Mary Jane) Mandak, of Plum; and two granddaughters, Angela (Tim) Kilby, of High Point, N.C., and Kathy (John) Wedge, of Mill Run. At her request, there will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to a blessing service at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, in St. Mary Cemetery Chapel, Lower Burrell. Burial will follow. Arrangements are by PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Creighton. To send online condolences, visit www.ajakfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home
921 Freeport Rd
Creighton, PA 15030
724-224-8662
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved