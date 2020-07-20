Victoria (Panfil) Mandak, 91, formerly of New Kensington and Plum, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Lower Burrell. Born June 18, 1929, in New Castle, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Panfil. Victoria enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary Czestochowa Church, New Kensington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Stephen J. Mandak, on Sept. 18, 2005; a son, Paul A. Mandak; two sisters, Anne Saletra and Stella Godleski; and two brothers, John Panfil and Henry Panfil. Survivors include two sons, Stephen J. Mandak Jr., of New Kensington, and Edward (Mary Jane) Mandak, of Plum; and two granddaughters, Angela (Tim) Kilby, of High Point, N.C., and Kathy (John) Wedge, of Mill Run. At her request, there will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to a blessing service at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, in St. Mary Cemetery Chapel, Lower Burrell. Burial will follow. Arrangements are by PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Creighton. To send online condolences, visit www.ajakfh.com
.