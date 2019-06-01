Home

Vida M. "Vi" (Johnson) Punchur, 86, of Davidsville, formerly of Latrobe, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Laurel View Village, Davidsville. She was born Dec. 30, 1932, in Connellsville, daughter of William M. and Julia (Shumar) Johnson. She was preceded in death by parents and brothers, William, Jesse and Eugene Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack W. Punchur; daughter, Terri L., married to Brad L. Roadman; grandchildren, Hilary and Catie Roadman, and sister, Madeline Flemming. She was a 1950 graduate of Connellsville High School and a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Pittsburgh; she was a former registered nurse for many years. She retired as project manager for Westmoreland County Housing Authority. She and Jack enjoyed camping and playing bingo.
At her request, there will be no viewing or service. Interment will be at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville. Arrangements are by HOFFMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Davidsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Laurel View Village Caring Fund, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville, PA 15928. To express condolences, make a donation or plant a memorial tree, visit www.HoffmanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 1, 2019
