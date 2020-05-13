Mr. Vincent A. Noel, 89, of Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia in Cabot. He was born Jan. 26, 1931, in Arnold and was a son of the late Joseph James and Rose (Kutzer) Noel. Vincent lived the past four years at Concordia, and prior to that, he lived in Buffalo Township. He was a truck driver for Leaseway Transportation, Butler Transport and Weleski Transfer in Tarentum. Vincent was a member of Our Lady of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, and a 1949 graduate of Arnold High School. He was a member of the Brackenridge American Legion, Tarentum Moose and Sheffield VFW. Vincent enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, picnics, playing poker with his buddies at Concordia, but he especially enjoyed his family. Survivors include his children, Geraldine R. (David) Sopcak, of Tarentum, Cynthia M. (Timothy) Weleski, of Buffalo Township, and Timothy J. (Jodie) Noel, of Buffalo Township; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Patricia Moore, of New Kensington, and Dennis Noel, of Natrona Heights. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilda E. (Wolfe) Noel, in 2018, and siblings, James and Barbara Noel and Karen King. All services with Lead Pastor Ben Berteau of St. Luke Lutheran Church, Cabot, and interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, were private. A memorial family picnic will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Contributions can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.