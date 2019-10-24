|
Vincent D. Giaquinto, 85, a resident of Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Select Specialty Care Hospital, Latrobe. He was born Dec. 21, 1933, in Jeannette and was a son of the late Donato and Mary Spino Giaquinto. Prior to his retirement, Vince was employed by El Grande Construction Co. in Donora. After his retirement, Vince also enjoyed working at the former F&A Italian Store in Jeannette. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served with the Army. Vince was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, and a former member of the Ascension Men's Bowling League, a former coach of the Jeannette Midget Football Association, a member of the Citizens Club Golf League, was an avid Jayhawks fan, and enjoyed family vacations at Myrtle Beach. He will be missed by many, especially his friends at Punzo's and Nancy's Grill, both in Jeannette. In addition to his parents, Vince was predeceased by his wife, Donna L. Mains Giaquinto; brothers, Salvatore "Doot" and Peter Giaquinto; and his son-in-law, Greg Casper. He is survived by his children, Lauri Persin and husband Leonard, of Virginia Beach, Va., Jane Casper, of Greensburg, Sandy Johnston and husband Wayne and Vincent Giaquinto, all of Jeannette, and Mark Giaquinto and wife Melissa, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Eric Hall and wife Colleen, Ryan Hall and wife Debra, Kati Coakley and husband Travis, Nicholas Casper, Adam Johnston, Jackie Manley and husband Cory, Riley and Lindsay Giaquinto, Mark Giaquinto Jr. and wife Bria and Sergio Giaquinto; great-grandchildren, Braden, Avery, Drew, Alannah, Anthony, Christopher and Beckham; a sister, Marie Cardella, of Greensburg; a brother, Jerry Giaquinto and wife Peggy, of Hempfield Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. Vince's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff of Redstone Highlands and also Select Specialty Care Hospital and nurse Molly for all of their kind and compassionate care.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Ascension Church with Father Paul A. Lisik as celebrant. Entombment with military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
