Vincent Decker, 82, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at RNC in Greensburg. He was born Feb. 7, 1938, in McKeesport, a son of the late Daniel and Leola Frick Decker. Prior to his retirement, Vincent was employed by U.S. Steel, where he taught electrical apprenticeship, and also was employed by Latrobe Steel. He enjoyed camping at Keystone Park with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Harry Decker; and one sister, Donna Decker. He is survived by his beloved wife, Darlene Baldridge Decker; two sons, Vincent Decker, and Jeff Decker and his wife Christine; two daughters, Donna Oley, and Amy Meinert and her husband John; five brothers, Daniel, Pete, Roy, Lawrence and Wayne Decker; one sister, Moreta Steinbaugh; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by entombment in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.