Vincent G. Opalsky
Vincent G. Opalsky, 71, formerly of Murrysville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020. Vince was born in Braddock. He was a graduate of Serra Catholic Highschool, receiving 67 athletic scholarships upon graduation. Vince attended the University of Miami from 1966 to 1969, until he was drafted to play for the Los Angeles Rams. He retired from football in 1973, entering into a long and successful career in sales. He retired from his career in sales in 2010, but worked for Myers Bus Garage part-time. Vince was a notorious jokester who had a larger-than-life personality. He loved his family, football, morning coffees with his friends, and dogs Sidney, Annie, and Parker more than anything. Vince was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Irene (Breskovic) Opalsky. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Elaine; children, Scott, Ronnie (Jodi), Sherri (Paul) and Nick (Jenn); grandchildren, Amanda, Madeline, Michael, Noah, Angalee, Christian and Grace; and siblings, Beverly, William, and Faith. The family will host a private memorial service.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
May God bless your soul with heart felt sorrow.
Thomas McClaren
Coworker
