Vincent John Kanala, 62, of Greensburg, died peacefully at home Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. He was born Feb. 1, 1957, in Latrobe, a son of the Charlotte Barlock Kanala, of Crabtree, and the late John Kanala. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Gebadlo; a sister, Kathleen Nicholson; his father-in-law, Henry Bober; and a nephew, Jason Carbaugh. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Linda Bober Kanala; daughter, Kimberly Kanala, of Greensburg; two sons, Mark Gebadlo (Jill), of Hunker, and Michael Gebadlo (Kelly), of Sutersville; 14 grandchildren, Jayd (Holly) and their son, Jayce, Noah, Rebecca, Levi, Lily, Karlee, Dylan, Madison, Ryley, Elle, Sydney, Rhett and Mark Allen Gebadlo; two brothers, Kenneth Kanala (Robin) and their son, Casey, of Latrobe, and Michael Kanala (Dan Halloran), of Clinton, Mass.; mother-in-law, Loretta Bober, of North Huntingdon; a very special sister-in-law, Cindy Carroll (Butch), of Hunker; brother-in-law, Henry Bober Jr., of North Huntingdon; and his special fur daughters, Kahlua, Malibu and Xena.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Vince from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the time of services, in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
Vince's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 21, 2019