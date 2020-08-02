1/1
Vincent L. Ciampa
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Vincent "Vince" L. Ciampa, 65, of Delmont, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born Jan. 6, 1955, in Jeannette, son of the late Joseph and Ida DiSaverio Ciampa. He graduated from West Liberty College with a music education degree. Vince worked at the Facial Surgery Center for several years. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. Vince loved spending time with his family. He had a love for music and playing his drums and enjoyed reminiscing with Jazzmin band members. He is survived by his wife, Kathy L. Ciampa; his loving daughter, Anna Ciampa; his stepdaughter, Stacy Estatico; and special cousins, Dave and Marci Batson, of Daytona Beach Fla. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., MURRYSVILLE. Facial coverings, social distancing and a maximum of 25 people in the funeral home at one time per CDC/Pennsylvania guidelines will be observed. A blessing service will be private with Vince's family, followed by interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the music department at West Liberty University or the family. hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
AUG
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Memories & Condolences
August 1, 2020
Bubba Humphries
Coworker
August 1, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of this. May he rest in peace & the wonderful memories of him sustain us.
Lisa Peters
Friend
August 1, 2020
Patty Freger
Friend
