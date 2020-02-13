Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Januarius Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Scarano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent M. Scarano


2019 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent M. Scarano Obituary
Vincent M. Scarano, 89, of Plum, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mary Lou; beloved father of Marty (Cydney), David (Mary) and Michael (Linda); grandfather of Lynden (Joe), Kyle, Corey, Eric (Tammie), Margaret, Andrew (Isabel), Carolyn, Michael and Michelle; great-grandfather of Dominic, Miabella, Elliot, Cole, Clara, Abby, Theo and Reese; brother ofClementine (the late Robert) Ecroyd and the late Mary Lou (Elmer) Bianco; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Vincent was a proud Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He later retired from John Hancock Life Insurance Co. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at10 a.m. Friday at St. Januarius Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillman Cancer Center.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -