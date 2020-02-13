|
Vincent M. Scarano, 89, of Plum, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mary Lou; beloved father of Marty (Cydney), David (Mary) and Michael (Linda); grandfather of Lynden (Joe), Kyle, Corey, Eric (Tammie), Margaret, Andrew (Isabel), Carolyn, Michael and Michelle; great-grandfather of Dominic, Miabella, Elliot, Cole, Clara, Abby, Theo and Reese; brother ofClementine (the late Robert) Ecroyd and the late Mary Lou (Elmer) Bianco; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Vincent was a proud Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He later retired from John Hancock Life Insurance Co. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at10 a.m. Friday at St. Januarius Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillman Cancer Center.