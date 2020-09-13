Vincent Paul "Vinny" LaPaglia, 65, of Export, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at home, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born Aug. 3, 1955, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Vincent R. and Geraldine F. (Powers) LaPaglia. Prior to his recent retirement, Vinny was employed as a heavy equipment operator by Local 66 Operating Engineers. Family was of the utmost importance to Vinny. He took pride in his home and spent much of his time working around the house. He was a member of Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, Murrysville. Vinny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be sadly missed by his devoted wife of 45 years, Alice (Wilson) LaPaglia; daughter, Gina Marie LaPaglia; son, Alex Michael LaPaglia; brother, Michael LaPaglia (Nancy); sister, Janet Burkhart (Thomas); and several nieces and nephews; and friends. Vinny's pride and joy was his granddaughter, Melody May, whom he treasured. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James LaPaglia. Family and friends will be received from noon to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, immediately following visitation, with Pastor Curtis Lane Paul, of Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, officiating. Covid-19 guidelines will apply to visitation and services. Entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
