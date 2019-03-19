Vincent R. Kremer, 69, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, in his home. He was born Dec. 6, 1949, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Joseph J. and Frances H. (Jastrebski) Kremer. Prior to retirement, he had been a corrections officer for the Westmoreland County Prison. He was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg; the South Greensburg Hunt Club; S.N.P.J., Carbon; and the American Legion Post No. 344, Jeannette. Vince loved spending time with family and friends. He was a larger-than-life figure who was regularly the life of the party. His singing skills were on display anytime he was around a karaoke machine. It is not hard to think of him singing and just smile. Additionally, he really enjoyed his vacations. He had a true appreciation for the palm tree. He often referred to it as the most beautiful tree in the world. Vince loved his family very much. He especially adored his seven grandchildren. He truly appreciated each of their unique personalities and had enjoyed watching them grow. He also liked to do whatever it took to make them laugh. His unique grandparent qualities will be sorely missed. Vince would want to be remembered as someone who lived life to the fullest. He lived a life that touched a lot of people and created a lot of laughter. And, in the end, when you think about Vince, you should always have a smile on your face, as that is what he would want. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Nagy; his niece, Stephanie Nagy; and his brother, Robert Kremer. He is survived by his wife of 25 years on May 14, 2019, Michele D. (Weimer) Kremer; three sons, Vince Kremer and wife Jennifer, Dennis Kremer and wife Brandeis, and Rocky Kremer and wife Errika; two daughters, Peggy Hayden, and Christina Carroll and husband Shawn; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Austin, Amanda, Milana, Harrison and Henry; two brothers, Raymond Kremer and wife Kathy, and Joseph Kremer and wife Mary Ellen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery Mausoleum, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1645 W. Eighth St., Erie, PA 16505; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to extend many thanks to all of Vince's family, friends and his wonderful hospice team for all the prayers, love and support through this journey.