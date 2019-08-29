Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Viola DiGiacobbe
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
1917 - 2019
Viola DiGiacobbe Obituary
Viola DiGiacobbe, 102, a resident of Cumberland Crossing Manor Assisted Living, Pittsburgh, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. She was born Aug. 21, 1917, in Harrison, Idaho, a daughter of the late Sebastian and Mary Pongitore Salvatore. Viola was so full of love for all but as she would say, "There was always room for one more." In addition to her parents, Viola was predeceased by her husband, August J. DiGiacobbe, in 1973; and a brother, Anthony Salvatore. She is survived by her children, Janice DiGiacobbe Yackovich and husband, Nick, of Rillton, Jerry DiGiacobbe and wife, Bonnie, of Gibsonia, and Judy Moffa and husband, Guy, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Mary Collins and husband, Fred, Nick Yackovich and wife, Amy, Michael Yackovich, Toni DiGiacobbe and husband, David Blue, Tracey Kacvinsky and husband, John, Kimberley Lanio and husband, Fran, August DiGiacobbe, Gabriella DiGiacobbe, Dana Burley and husband, Devon, Kelli Moffa and husband, Jim E. Lokar, Jill Mellinger and husband, Shaun, Dr. Casey Moffa and husband, Dr. Jeremy Rice, and Dr. Matthew Moffa and wife, Lisa; great-grandchildren, Catie, Lauren, Megan, Kristen, Michael Eli, Samantha, Morgan, Madeline, Alexander, Jonathan, Matthew, Alexia, Anthony, Marcus, Rowan, Katelyn, Julianne, Mia, Stella, Conner, Cameron, Cooper, Hayden, Sebastian, Lily, Sheamus, Augie, Noreen and Salvatore; great-grandchildren, Grace and Mason Eli; a sister, Geraldine Pavetto, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Viola's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff at Cumberland Crossing Manor for all of the kind and compassionate care that Viola received during her time there.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A blessing service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Deacon William Newhouse presiding. Interment will follow in the Old Mars Hill Cemetery, Rillton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
