Viola E. Helmetzi
1927 - 2020
Viola E. (Henry) Helmetzi, 92, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Kelly's Personal Care Home in Latrobe. She was born Oct. 23, 1927, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late John and May (Baum) Henry. Viola was a beloved wife and mother of two daughters. She was an active member of Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Greensburg. In earlier years, Viola served as a Sunday school teacher and a kitchen helper for the weekly youth group activities. She also had served on the Helping Hands committee. Viola enjoyed keeping colorful flower gardens around her home. She also enjoyed making pizzelles and other holiday cookies to share with friends and family. She always had music playing in the house. Whether it was popular tunes or Christmas carols, she and her two daughters loved to sing along. Viola and her two sisters were avid bowlers, and they played in weekly leagues for many years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Steve; two sisters, Florence and Ethel; and six brothers, Paul, Luther, George, James, Clark and Charles. Viola was the last surviving member of her siblings. She is survived by two daughters, Joyce Lynn Helmetzi, of Greensburg, and Carol Lee Helmetzi, of Clearwater, Fla.; a grandson, Christopher Lee Johnson, of Clearwater, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. Viola's funeral service and interment in Harrold Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hempfield Township, were private. JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, was entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Harrold Zion Lutheran Church (Helping Hands committee), 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
