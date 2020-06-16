Viola J. Graham, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born Aug. 26, 1936, and was a daughter of the late William S. and Virginia O. (Briggs) Graham. Viola is survived by her children, Joseph Kapalka, of New Kensington, Martin K. Kapalka, of Arnold, Deborah L. Kapalka, of New Kensington, Virginia L. Kapalka, of Arnold, and the late Wayne R. Kapalka and William Kapalka; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Kapalka, of Las Vegas, Nev.; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Viola graduated from Ken High in 1954. She received an associate degree in industrial engineering in 1988. She became a certified quality auditor and quality engineer by the American Society for Quality as an ISO lead assessor. Viola worked in the quality management field for 20 years. She was listed in the 1995 edition of The National Association for Female Executives. Viola was published in 1994 for her article on "Zero Defects" in Stamping Quarterly magazine. Viola's favorite activities were reading, dancing and spending time with family and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Lower Burrell, 724-335-6500, www.giglerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to help defray funeral expenses may be made to Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home Inc.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 16, 2020.