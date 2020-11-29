1/
Viola L. Gavatorta
1920 - 2020-11-24
Viola L. Gavatorta, 100, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born Sept. 30, 1920, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Dilecca Peters. Prior to her retirement, Viola was employed by the Interstate Uniform Cleaning Co. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church Jeannette. Viola enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for her children and family. In addition to her parents, Viola was predeceased by her husband, James J. Gavatorta, in 2004; a son, James J. Gavatorta Jr.; brothers, Albert and John Peters; and sisters, Mary Tozzi, Adeline Cerra and Helen McCready. She is survived by a daughter, Christine R. Gavatorta, of Jeannette; a son, Ronald Gavatorta and wife, Linda, of Pittsburgh; grandsons, Ryan and Anthony Gavatorta; and several nieces and nephews. Viola's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Excela Health Hospice nurses and staff for all of their kind and compassionate care. There will be no public visitation. Friends and family are welcome to attend Viola's funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in Ascension Church, 615 Division St., Jeannette, with Father Alvin Aberion as celebrant. A private entombment will take place in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Ascension Church
Funeral services provided by
John V Graziano Funeral Home Inc
228 N 2Nd St
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
November 28, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
Bob and Kathie Tanyer
Friend
November 28, 2020
Aunt Viola was a kind and loving person. I will always remember her. Rest in peace.
Gary Gavatorta
Family
November 27, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy. God’s Blessings to all of you!
Curtis & Karen Antoniak
