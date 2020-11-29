Viola L. Gavatorta, 100, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born Sept. 30, 1920, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Dilecca Peters. Prior to her retirement, Viola was employed by the Interstate Uniform Cleaning Co. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church Jeannette. Viola enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for her children and family. In addition to her parents, Viola was predeceased by her husband, James J. Gavatorta, in 2004; a son, James J. Gavatorta Jr.; brothers, Albert and John Peters; and sisters, Mary Tozzi, Adeline Cerra and Helen McCready. She is survived by a daughter, Christine R. Gavatorta, of Jeannette; a son, Ronald Gavatorta and wife, Linda, of Pittsburgh; grandsons, Ryan and Anthony Gavatorta; and several nieces and nephews. Viola's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Excela Health Hospice nurses and staff for all of their kind and compassionate care. There will be no public visitation. Friends and family are welcome to attend Viola's funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in Ascension Church, 615 Division St., Jeannette, with Father Alvin Aberion as celebrant. A private entombment will take place in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield.



