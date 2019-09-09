|
|
Viola R. Kubic, 96, formerly of Lowber, peacefully passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her daughter's home, with whom she resided. She was born Dec. 4, 1922, Lucerne Mines, Indiana County, daughter of the late Salvatore and Madalena (Gambucci) Pappafava. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Kubic Sr.; two brothers, John and Paul Pappafava; and a sister, Mary Chopp. Viola was a member of Holy Family Church in West Newton and was past president of the Lowber Ladies Auxiliary. She love to bake, enjoyed going to bingo, and loved spending time with her family, especially at holiday gatherings. Viola is survived by her two daughters, Donna Trillow, of Connellsville, and Paula (Ron) Mature, of North Carolina; her son, Ed (Mary) Kubic Jr., of North Huntingdon; eight grandchildren, Brenda Dewitt, Tricia Manns, Brent and Joe Trillow, Ed Kubic III, Heather Smith, and Natalia and Nick Bushyeager; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lidia Tubiello, of Ottsville, and Alice Marconi, of Florida; numerous nieces and nephew; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Viola's love for her family and kindness will forever be remembered. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors in Connellsville and her hometown of Lowber.
There will be no public visitation per Viola's wishes. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Wednesday in Holy Family Church in West Newton. Please go directly to church. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 9, 2019