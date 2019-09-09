Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Kubic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola R. Kubic


1922 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola R. Kubic Obituary
Viola R. Kubic, 96, formerly of Lowber, peacefully passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her daughter's home, with whom she resided. She was born Dec. 4, 1922, Lucerne Mines, Indiana County, daughter of the late Salvatore and Madalena (Gambucci) Pappafava. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Kubic Sr.; two brothers, John and Paul Pappafava; and a sister, Mary Chopp. Viola was a member of Holy Family Church in West Newton and was past president of the Lowber Ladies Auxiliary. She love to bake, enjoyed going to bingo, and loved spending time with her family, especially at holiday gatherings. Viola is survived by her two daughters, Donna Trillow, of Connellsville, and Paula (Ron) Mature, of North Carolina; her son, Ed (Mary) Kubic Jr., of North Huntingdon; eight grandchildren, Brenda Dewitt, Tricia Manns, Brent and Joe Trillow, Ed Kubic III, Heather Smith, and Natalia and Nick Bushyeager; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lidia Tubiello, of Ottsville, and Alice Marconi, of Florida; numerous nieces and nephew; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Viola's love for her family and kindness will forever be remembered. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors in Connellsville and her hometown of Lowber.
There will be no public visitation per Viola's wishes. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Wednesday in Holy Family Church in West Newton. Please go directly to church. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Herminie, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements.
To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now