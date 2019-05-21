Violet (Stanovich) Crevak, 95, of Millwood, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier. Born Aug. 26, 1923, in New Derry, she was a daughter of the late George M. Stanovich and Mildred (Raschich) Stanovich. Violet was a member of SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. She had been a self-employed hairdresser and enjoyed sewing, quilting, travelling and polka music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Michael Crevak, March 6, 2019; a granddaughter, Alexandra Ferry; one sister, Ann Stanovich; and five brothers, Milan, Sam, Emil, John and George Stanovich. Violet is survived by one son, Michael A. Crevak, and his wife, Maureen, of Blairsville; one daughter, Susan Ferry, and her husband, Paul, of Latrobe; and three grandchildren, Stephen Crevak, and his wife, Sherrie, of Derry, Daniel Crevak, of Philadelphia, and Nicholas Ferry, of Philadelphia. The family would like to thank Brookdale Senior Living and Bethlen Home for the wonderful care Violet received. Special thanks to Roni and Karen for your visits to Mom and also to Deb Gelman, Grace and Jim from Bethlen Hospice, and Laura for her truly compassionate care.

Respecting Violet's wishes, there will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at a time to be announced Thursday at St. Rose Church, Latrobe. Private interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626 or to Action for Animals, PO Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 21 to May 22, 2019