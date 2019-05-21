Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Crevak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Crevak


1923 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Violet Crevak Obituary
Violet (Stanovich) Crevak, 95, of Millwood, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier. Born Aug. 26, 1923, in New Derry, she was a daughter of the late George M. Stanovich and Mildred (Raschich) Stanovich. Violet was a member of SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. She had been a self-employed hairdresser and enjoyed sewing, quilting, travelling and polka music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Michael Crevak, March 6, 2019; a granddaughter, Alexandra Ferry; one sister, Ann Stanovich; and five brothers, Milan, Sam, Emil, John and George Stanovich. Violet is survived by one son, Michael A. Crevak, and his wife, Maureen, of Blairsville; one daughter, Susan Ferry, and her husband, Paul, of Latrobe; and three grandchildren, Stephen Crevak, and his wife, Sherrie, of Derry, Daniel Crevak, of Philadelphia, and Nicholas Ferry, of Philadelphia. The family would like to thank Brookdale Senior Living and Bethlen Home for the wonderful care Violet received. Special thanks to Roni and Karen for your visits to Mom and also to Deb Gelman, Grace and Jim from Bethlen Hospice, and Laura for her truly compassionate care.
Respecting Violet's wishes, there will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at a time to be announced Thursday at St. Rose Church, Latrobe. Private interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626 or to Action for Animals, PO Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now