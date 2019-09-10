Home

J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
Violet Harenski


1933 - 11
Violet Harenski Obituary
Violet Harenski, 85, of Sutersville, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. She was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Sutersville, a daughter of the late Alfonso and Mary (DeNoble) Lucchini. Violet was a member of Primitive Methodist Church of Sutersville. Surviving are six children, Kathy Sisley and husband, George, John Harenski and wife, Sandy, Joseph Harenski and wife, Linda, Michael Harenski and wife, Lisa, Mary Ann Taylor and husband, Sam, and Amy Toward and husband, Michael; ten grandchildren, John, Derek, Lisa, Janelle, George, Jon, Megan, Laura, Josh and Ronald; 13 great grandchildren, Laurel, Lily, Bailey, Austin, Caleb, Luke, Nicky, Lou, Bella, Dom, Damien, Blaine and Evan; a sister, Mary Messner; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Harenski; and several brothers.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. to noon, the hour of service, Wednesday, at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 10, 2019
