Violet L. Franco


Violet Louise (Ocepek) Franco, 90, of Export, formerly of South Park, passed away peacefully Monday morning, June 24, 2019, at the home of her daughter Pam and son-in-law Dave in Export, where she resided with them for the past two years. She was born Feb. 11, 1929, in Scranton and moved to South Park when she was in third grade. Violet was a retired Bronx, N.Y., elementary school secretary. When she was younger, she also worked at Bell Telephone and in the coffee shop at the William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh - where she met her husband of 57 years, Louis Franco. She is survived by one son, Gary (Pam) Franco, of Pleasantville, N.Y.; one daughter, Pam (Dave) Foresman, of Export; one granddaughter, Kimberly Franco, of Pleasantville, N.Y.; daughter-in-law Pat Franco, of Miami, Fla.; many nieces and nephews; and three special godchildren, Ginny Rella, Paul Ocepek and Bob McCann. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, Rudy Ocepek Sr. and Mary (Strimlan) Ocepek; her husband, Lou Franco; her son, Jeff; two brothers, Rudy and Rick; and her sister, Carole. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice for providing excellent care and friendship.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, PA 15236.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice at 3520 State Route 130, Building 3, Irwin, PA 15642; or Congruity Presbyterian Church at 136 Fenneltown Road, New Alexandria, PA 15670. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 27, 2019
