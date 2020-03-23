|
|
Violet (Strelkoff) Tonin, 91, of Export, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, in AHN Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. She was born Dec. 10, 1928, and was a daughter of the late Alex and Sophie (Metrosky) Strelkoff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albino "Al" Tonin. Violet was a retired employee of Gateway Press in Monroeville. She was a very loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Violet was known for her green thumb in the garden, dog sitting with her beloved Rosie and baking delicious goodies. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Surviving are her loving daughter, Cindy (Jim) Friend, of Export; and cherished grandchildren, Corey (Liz) Friend and Karley (Sean) Friend. Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to at this crucial time, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of Violet's life will be announced at a later date for her family and friends. Funeral arrangements are being handled by WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, 724-327-1400. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online condolences, please visit www.wolfevongeis.com.