Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
Fairview Cemetery
Virgie L. Etling


1934 - 08
Virgie L. Etling Obituary
Virgie L. Etling, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Excela Health Frick Hospital. Virgie was born Aug. 5, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Charles and Elta Ruth Solenday Greenawalt. Virgie was a former member of Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren, Mt. Pleasant, and was formerly employed by Lobinger's Restaurant as a cook. She enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Charles Etling (Laura), of Scottdale, Virginia Etling, of Mt. Pleasant, Richard "Dale" Etling (Deanna), of Jeannette, and Harry Etling, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Tracy Miller (Jim), Shelly Pierce (Jeremy), Lisa Grosser, Aubree and Addison Etling; and great-grandchildren, Katlyn, Skylar, Jaiden, Alizabeth, Seth and Landon. In addition to her parents, Virgie was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Eugene Etling; a son, Kenneth Etling; a brother, Charles Greenawalt Jr.; and a half-sister, Lillian A. Greenawalt.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Lee Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Please visit Virgie's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guest book. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
