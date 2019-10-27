|
|
Virgie L. Etling, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Excela Health Frick Hospital. Virgie was born Aug. 5, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Charles and Elta Ruth Solenday Greenawalt. Virgie was a former member of Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren, Mt. Pleasant, and was formerly employed by Lobinger's Restaurant as a cook. She enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Charles Etling (Laura), of Scottdale, Virginia Etling, of Mt. Pleasant, Richard "Dale" Etling (Deanna), of Jeannette, and Harry Etling, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Tracy Miller (Jim), Shelly Pierce (Jeremy), Lisa Grosser, Aubree and Addison Etling; and great-grandchildren, Katlyn, Skylar, Jaiden, Alizabeth, Seth and Landon. In addition to her parents, Virgie was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Eugene Etling; a son, Kenneth Etling; a brother, Charles Greenawalt Jr.; and a half-sister, Lillian A. Greenawalt.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Lee Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019