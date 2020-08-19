1/1
Virgil E. Hoyle
1941 - 2020
Virgil E. "Pip" Hoyle, 79, of Unity Township, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born March 6, 1941, in Latrobe, a son of the late Walter R. and Mary E. (Small) Hoyle. He was a graduate of Hurst High School. Prior to retirement, he worked at Dickson Industries. Pip was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. He was a firefighter and fire chief of Baggaley Volunteer Fire Department and also a member of Possum Hollow Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed the outdoors and being a grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son; infant granddaughter; two brothers and brothers-in-law. He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. (Hughes) Hoyle, of Unity Township; eight children, Walter and wife, Renee, of Latrobe, Tammy Newhouse and husband, Scott, of New Alexandria, Tracy Mottle and husband, William, of Latrobe, Robert Hoyle, of Latrobe, Tina Brodak and husband, Scott, of Latrobe, Tricia Hoyle, of Latrobe, David Hoyle and wife, Angie, of Latrobe, and Terri Lenhart and husband, Jeff, of New Derry; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother; four sisters; several sisters- and brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday at Pippy's residence. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity is assisting with arrangements. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Sending love and prayers to Walt, Renee and all the family.
Janel Brown (Evanichko)
Friend
August 18, 2020
My sympathies Walt and Renee and families of Pip
Chris Hunter
