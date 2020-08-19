Virgil E. "Pip" Hoyle, 79, of Unity Township, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born March 6, 1941, in Latrobe, a son of the late Walter R. and Mary E. (Small) Hoyle. He was a graduate of Hurst High School. Prior to retirement, he worked at Dickson Industries. Pip was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. He was a firefighter and fire chief of Baggaley Volunteer Fire Department and also a member of Possum Hollow Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed the outdoors and being a grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son; infant granddaughter; two brothers and brothers-in-law. He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. (Hughes) Hoyle, of Unity Township; eight children, Walter and wife, Renee, of Latrobe, Tammy Newhouse and husband, Scott, of New Alexandria, Tracy Mottle and husband, William, of Latrobe, Robert Hoyle, of Latrobe, Tina Brodak and husband, Scott, of Latrobe, Tricia Hoyle, of Latrobe, David Hoyle and wife, Angie, of Latrobe, and Terri Lenhart and husband, Jeff, of New Derry; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother; four sisters; several sisters- and brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday at Pippy's residence. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity is assisting with arrangements. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
