Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church
Mt. Pleasant, PA
Virginia A. Dolan


1937 - 2019
Virginia A. Dolan Obituary
Virginia Ann (Leonard) Dolan, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Excela Health-Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Dolan was born Feb. 7, 1937, in Scottdale, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Brown Leonard. She was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Virginia attended Scottdale High School. She was a co-owner of the former Style Center in Mt. Pleasant for many years. Virginia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving family, her children, William C. Dolan, of White, Elizabeth Marker, of Mt. Pleasant, and Michelle (Greg) Johnson, of Scottdale; her daughter-in-law, Carole Crum, of Mt. Pleasant; and her 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Virginia is also survived by her sisters, Liz Kropp, of Scottdale, and Kathy Prinkey, of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, William Lobingier Dolan in 2018; her son, David Dolan in 1997; her son-in-law, Merle Joe Marker in 2010; and by her 10 brothers and sisters.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A blessing service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 1 p.m. by her funeral Mass in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Private inurnment will be in St. Pius X Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 4, 2019
