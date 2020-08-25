Virginia B. Hochmuth, 78, of Pittsburgh, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in West Penn Hospital. She was born Jan. 12, 1942, to her parents, the late Anton and Blodwyn Hochmuth, and was a longtime resident of the area. Mrs. Hochmuth attended North Western University in 1955 and later West Penn School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1965 and worked for West Penn Hospital for many years. She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, playing bridge and loved her animals. Surviving her are her cousins and many close friends. Friends are invited for her visitation from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., with services at noon. Burial will be private in Green Ridge Memorial Park. Special thanks to everyone at West Penn and the hospice unit. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
