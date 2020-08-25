1/
Virginia B. Hochmuth
1942 - 2020-08-23
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia B. Hochmuth, 78, of Pittsburgh, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in West Penn Hospital. She was born Jan. 12, 1942, to her parents, the late Anton and Blodwyn Hochmuth, and was a longtime resident of the area. Mrs. Hochmuth attended North Western University in 1955 and later West Penn School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1965 and worked for West Penn Hospital for many years. She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, playing bridge and loved her animals. Surviving her are her cousins and many close friends. Friends are invited for her visitation from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., with services at noon. Burial will be private in Green Ridge Memorial Park. Special thanks to everyone at West Penn and the hospice unit. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved