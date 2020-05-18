Virginia Baker
1957 - 2020
Virginia "Anne" Baker, 63, of Armbrust, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born April 4, 1957, in Dubois, a daughter of the late Stephen and Virginia Madden Trout. Anne is survived by a daughter, Ashley Baker; fiance, Pat Wingard; and granddaughter, Emmory Baker. She loved gardening, outdoor activities and sitting by her fire pit. She is also survived by her brother, John (Rebecca) Trout; and a sister-in-law, Lori Baker. Funeral arrangements are in care of the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
