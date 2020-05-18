Virginia "Anne" Baker, 63, of Armbrust, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born April 4, 1957, in Dubois, a daughter of the late Stephen and Virginia Madden Trout. Anne is survived by a daughter, Ashley Baker; fiance, Pat Wingard; and granddaughter, Emmory Baker. She loved gardening, outdoor activities and sitting by her fire pit. She is also survived by her brother, John (Rebecca) Trout; and a sister-in-law, Lori Baker. Funeral arrangements are in care of the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.



