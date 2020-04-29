|
Virginia (Christopher) Bilinski, 100, formerly of Brackenridge, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in St. John Specialty Care Center, Mars. She was born Feb. 4, 1920, in New Kensington, to the late Antonio and Adeline (Petretta) Christopher. Virginia worked in the housekeeping department at the former Holiday Inn in R.I.D.C. Park. She was of the Catholic faith. Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Diana (Ray) Burski, of Louisiana, and Carol (Tim) Parker, of Cranberry Township; grandchildren, Todd Burski, Chad (Lissette) Burski, Ryan (Amber) Parker and Kevin (Jessica) Parker; great-grandson, Ethan Burski; and by her sister, Elizabeth Christopher, of Cranberry Township. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Bilinski, Nov. 15, 1983; brother, Michael Christopher; and by her sisters, Julia Veitch and Olympia Skohut. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Virginia will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.