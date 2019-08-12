Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Services
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
Graveside service
Following Services
Scottdale Cemetery
Virginia Christner


1939 - 2019
Virginia Christner Obituary
Virginia Christner, 79, of Scottdale, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in St. Anne's Home, Greensburg.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Tom Shirer officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.
Additional obituary information will be published in Tuesday's edition.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 12, 2019
