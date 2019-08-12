|
Virginia Christner, 79, of Scottdale, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in St. Anne's Home, Greensburg.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Tom Shirer officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.
Additional obituary information will be published in Tuesday's edition.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 12, 2019