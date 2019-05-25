Virginia E. "Ginny" (Tlumack) Selembo, 91, of Greensburg, went to her eternal rest Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born Oct. 12, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late John and Marie (Biller) Tlumack. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years, Nicholas; brothers, Bill and Jack; sisters, Marie Henschel and Madge DiCocco; beloved son-in-law, Brian Baird; and dance/travel partner, Lee Crucioli. She is survived by her brother, Phillip "Buck"; son, Nick; daughter, Virginia "Vinnie" Baird; grandchildren, Amy, Danielle, Kirk and Corey; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Ginny graduated from Hurst High School, worked at Orringers Furniture in Greensburg, and occasionally sang with a big band orchestra. She and Nick met when he came home from the war, and they were married July 4, 1950. They resided in Crabtree and attended St. Bartholomew Church and church activities. The family enjoyed summer vacations and camping at Pymatuning Lake. She enjoyed baking and cooking, even when Nick brought home rabbits, pheasants and other fresh game, laughing while frying up frog legs for friends who came to dinner. She retired from Kmart after 25 years as the store's security guard. An accomplished ballroom dancer for more than 40 years, Lee and Ginny danced several times a week. She traveled to Las Vegas, New York City, Niagara Falls, Canada, Ocean City, Virginia Beach, Clearwater, Fla., England and Spain. Ginny often traveled with her family to visit relatives and tour monuments in Washington, D.C., and watched a bullfight in Madrid, Spain. While in Florida, she was a Red Hat Lady, a member of a ladies' quilting club, and enjoyed boating in the Gulf. She also volunteered at the Latrobe Hospital Hospitality Shop and the First Evangelical Lutheran Church food pantry and soup kitchen. Ginny led a wonderfully full life as a very independent, yet caring woman. Ginny was a loving and devoted wife and mother.

Honoring Ginny's wishes, there will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be announced. Arrangements for Ginny are in the care of KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 25 to May 26, 2019