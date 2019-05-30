Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Virginia E. "Ginny" (Tlumack) Selembo, 91, of Greensburg, went to her eternal rest Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at noon Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park Chapel, with a celebration wake afterwards. Arrangements for Ginny are in the care of KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 30 to May 31, 2019
