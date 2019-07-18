Virginia G. Luttner, 90, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born June 25, 1929, in Youngstown, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Clark and Thelma (Fry) Bossart. Prior to retirement, Virginia was a self-employed beautician, owning and operating the former Ginnie's Beauty Shop in Latrobe. She was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Youngstown and also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 221. An avid golfer, she was a former member of the Latrobe Elks, where she enjoyed playing in the ladies' leagues. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Luttner; a granddaughter, Amy J. Mosley; and two sisters, Dorothy Kerr and Betsy Carey. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Hileman (Richard); two grandchildren, Nancy Daniels-Soratos (Steve) and Richard Ryan Hileman (Donna); five great grandchildren, A.J. Mosley, Gisela Hileman, Ethan Echevarria, Lilly Hileman and Cooper Hileman; three sisters, Marion Allison (Billy), Patricia Guerrieri (Frank) and Barbara Coppersmith (Harry); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Respecting Virginia's wishes, services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 356, Youngstown, PA 15696. HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 18, 2019