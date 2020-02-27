|
Dr. Virginia Brady Gaffney, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was taken to Heaven by the LORD Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in hospice care at the Houston Medical Center. Dr. Gaffney, late of Kingwood, Texas, was born and raised on Pittsburgh's Northside. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Cook Gaffney, Esq. Daughter of Charles and Mildred Brady (both deceased), sister of Dr. Charles Brady (deceased), she is survived by her sister, Dr. Mildred Brady Flaherty, of Dormont, and brother, Dr. Harry Brady, of St. Louis, Mo. Dr. Gaffney will be remembered for her great intellect, keen wit, unending kindness and generosity. Her passing creates a void in our lives that we will never fully refill. Virginia is survived by her six children, Richard Jr. (Janet), Charles, Kathleen (David Neff), Robert (Gloria), Virginia and Eileen (Michael Stein) and by Beverly Holzworth Gaffney, whom she loved as a daughter. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved with a heart as big as Texas. Virginia's Catholic funeral Mass was held Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Martha's Catholic Church, in Kingwood, Texas. A Roman Catholic Mass will be said in her honor Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Duquesne Chapel of the Holy Spirit on the Duquesne University campus. A memorial service will also be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in the chapel at Christ Church at Grove Farm, Ohio Township, to celebrate the lives of both Virginia and Richard Gaffney. Immediately following the memorial service, Virginia and Richard will be interred alongside each other in St. James Cemetery in Sewickley Heights. To all of Virginia's dear family and friends, remember, "Love is a song that never ends."