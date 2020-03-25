|
Virginia I. Arnold, 87, of Lower Burrell, died peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Glenn and Mary Schantz. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard A. Arnold Sr.; dear mother of Richard A. Arnold Jr., of Lower Burrell, and Joseph (Mary) Arnold, of Lower Burrell, and the late Leslie and Robert Arnold; grandmother of Ean and Lukas Arnold, of Lower Burrell, and Randy Kirkland, of Lower Burrell; sister of Glenda (Andrew) Hosak, of Lower Burrell, and Dolores (John) Borish, of Pittsburgh; and she was preceded in death by numerous sisters and brothers. Virginia enjoyed the NY Times crossword puzzle, walking, swimming, bingo, but most of all spending time with her family. Arrangements entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 724-335-6500. Visitation and funeral services will be private. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.