1/
Virginia J. Hodczak
1928 - 2020
Virginia J. (Savich) Hodczak, 91, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation, Greensburg. Born Dec. 24, 1928, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late Harry Savage and Mildred (Paulis) Savage Rajacich. Virginia had been a member of the Church of Christ, Greensburg. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Glass Beads Company with 39 years of service. Virginia was a member of the Community Deaf Services, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Hodczak; and a sister, Zora Klinedinst. Virginia is survived by three brothers, Samuel N. Rajacich, of W. Minester, Calif., Joseph Rajacich, of Advance, N.C., and Zharko Rajacich, of Bridgeton, N.J.; two sisters, Barbara Weldon, of Mamora, N.J., and Mildred Benedusi and her husband, Vic, of Blairsville; a niece, Patty Polo, of Blairsville; a great-niece, Neely Polo, of Westmont, and several other nieces and nephews. Due to the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment at Unity Cemetery will be held privately for the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
