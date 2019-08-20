Home

Virginia Lavella
Virginia J. Lavella


1928 - 2019
Virginia J. Lavella Obituary
Virginia J. "Gina" Lavella, 90, of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born Nov. 23, 1928, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late James and Angeline Perry Brasco. Prior to her retirement, Gina was a glass decorator for the former J.H. Millstein Glass Co. in Jeannette. Gina was a very spiritual woman and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed cooking, loved children and enjoyed babysitting, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Gina was predeceased by her husband, Dominic Lavella in 1978; a son, John Lavella in 1965; brothers, Sam and Dan Brasco; and sisters, Lucy Antoniak and Mary DeAugustine. She is survived by her son, Dennis Lavella and wife, Sue, of Jeannette; her daughter, Jody Wrobleski and husband Michael, of Monroeville; grandchildren, Heather, Sean and Autumn Lavella, Melanie Jo Elmer and husband Michael, and Mark Wrobleski and wife Natalie; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Audrina, and Mylah; brothers, James Brasco and wife Donna, of Florida, and William Brasco and wife Rita, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
As per Gina's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 20, 2019
