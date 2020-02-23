|
Virginia K. Baker Rizzi, 88, of Herminie, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital. She was born Sept. 2, 1931, in Oakmont, daughter of the late William R. and Louella Bone Baker. Virginia was a graduate of Oakmont High School Class of 1949. She then went on to get her nursing degree from the West Penn School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for more than 45 years and was the supervisor of Westmoreland Manor. Virginia was a member of United Methodist Church of Herminie. She loved to quilt, work in the garden, bird watch and read. She was very family-oriented and had a great sense of humor. She was very funny and always kept her family laughing. She loved to go camping with her family in Laurel Hill Park at "Buttercup Hill." Virginia loved to travel with her husband throughout their marriage. In their RV, they drove and visited every state in the United States, as well as every province in Canada. She was preceded in death by both parents; two daughters, Lorna C. Rizzi Dye and Shawn K. Rizzi; one brother, William Baker; and two sisters, Sylvia Calcagni and Merna Wittkopp. She is survived by one son, Samuel Rizzi, of Irwin; son-in-law, Rob Dye and wife, Lori, of North Huntingdon; three grandchildren, Sarah Rizzi-McGinnis and husband, Ryan, of North Versailles, Jacob Rizzi and wife, Susan, of Belle Vernon, and Joseph Dye, of the Navy in Camp Lejune, N.C.; and two sisters, Colleen Juran and husband, James, of Penn Hills, and Christie Hamm, of Cecil, Pa. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, Ronald A. Rich Sr., Supervisor, Ronald A. Rich Jr., Funeral Director. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Landman officiating. Interment will follow at Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensburg. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.