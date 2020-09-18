Virginia L. (Rearick) Kochanowski, 97 years young, of Avonmore, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Born Jan. 29, 1923, in Edmon, she was a daughter of the late William A. Rearick and Cora (Schall) McCall Rearick. Virginia was a 1941 graduate of Bell Avon High School. After graduating, she worked at Federal Labs in Saltsburg during World War II to assist with the war effort. While the anti-aircraft munitions Virginia created were used by the Navy, she hoped that it would help protect her husband Walter, who was serving in the Marines at the time. Virginia also worked for Steiner's Draperies, at Kensington Windows in Leechburg, and Season-All in Indiana. She even helped with the accounting at her husband and brother in law's business, Tri-Arc Manufacturing. Virginia was well-known in the community for her incredible work as a seamstress, a skill she developed at the age of 14 and used for 79 years until retiring in 1993. She was a member of Salina Bible Church; member of the former Avonmore Women's Club; and board member at the Avonmore Public Library for more than 40 years. Virginia loved working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles and was an avid reader, especially biographies and mysteries. She liked canning, and loved her many pet cats over the years. Virginia recently enjoyed watching the hit programs Criminal Minds and Forensic Files. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Kochanowski, who passed away March 15, 1998; daughter, Shannon Lynn Kochanowski; granddaughter, Stephanie Lynn Nicholas; and her sister, Olive V. Walters. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Shelley (Anthony) Nicholas, of Allegheny Township, Tracy Kochanowski, of Robinson Township; sisters-in-law, Virginia Gyenes, of Clarksburg, Louise Kochanowski, of Spring Church; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Hobo. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time, and please wear masks and respect social distancing. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, with Pastor Paul Reiner officiating. Interment will be in West View Cemetery, Avonmore. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made in Virginia's memory to the Salina Bible Church, 4132 PA Route 819, Avonmore, PA 15618 or to the Avonmore Public Library, 619 Allegheny Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
