SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME
49 North Walnut Street
Blairsville, PA 15717-1345
(724) 459-9115
Virginia L. Norberg


1947 - 04
Virginia L. Norberg Obituary
Virginia L. "Ginny" (Hodder) Norberg, 72, of Allison Park, formerly of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in UPMC Passavant, McCandless, Pittsburgh. The daughter of Gerald Hodder and Louise (Raymer) Hodder, she was born April 7, 1947, in East McKeesport. Ginny was a faithful member of The United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville, where she was a ruling elder, served as a deacon, held with Vacation Bible School, and served on many other committees in the church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ginny worked at Vale Tech, Blairsville, Gatti Pharmacy, Indiana, and many years for Dr. Adel Armanious, Excela Health, Latrobe. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Timothy C. Norberg, whom she married, June 14, 1969; two sons, Eric R. Norberg (Carrie), of Glenshaw, and Neil G. Norberg, of Fayetteville, Ark.; grandsons, Gunnar, Grant and John Norberg; brothers, Gerald Hodder, of North Versailles, and James Hodder (Linda), of Jamestown; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bert Hodder.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in The United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ginny's memory may be made to The United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfh-monuments.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2019
