|
|
Virginia L. Wiltrout, 85, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township), died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born March 15, 1934, in South Connellsville and was a daughter of the late Carl V. and Myrtle Mae Roebuck Schroyer. Virginia graduated from Connellsville Area High School in 1953, and she worked at Frick Hospital from 1974 to 1999. She was the chief steward of SEIU union for 20 years at Frick. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Grange as a seventh degree member. Surviving is her loving family: her children, David E. Wiltrout and his wife Wendy, Randal G. Wiltrout and his wife Michelle and Loretta Uhrinek, all of Bullskin Township; her grandchildren, Tracy and Jeff Peterson, Kelly and Scott Reynolds, Tina and Mike Petraglia, Jessica (Isola) Wiltrout, Billie June and Renn Ritenour and Cody Uhrenik and Dener; her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Dean, Daisy and Declan Peterson, Jared and Adam Mucha, Austin and Eric Petraglia, Brandon Nichols, Brianna Uhrenik, Scott Ritenour and Samuel Ritenour; brother, Carl E. Schroyer, of South Connellsville; and sister, Terry King, of Normalville. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth Wiltrout; and her siblings, Mary and Harry Miller, John and June Schroyer, Betty and Joe Burkholder, June and Ray Mathias, George and Vivian Schroyer and JoAnn Caldwell.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Joseph Wingrove Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlick Cemetery.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020