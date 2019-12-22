|
|
Virginia Mae (Wemm) Bachner, 77, of Murrysville, formerly of Penn Hills, was welcomed peacefully into the arms of the Lord Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. She was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Braddock, to Edward and Catherine (Graham) Wemm. She was the beloved wife for 53 years of Stephen Bachner; loving mother of Edward Bachner (Terry) and Gregg Bachner; and cherished grandmother of Erica, Carly, Andrew and Jonathan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Catherine (Graham) Wemm; brother, Edward Wemm; and sister, Sister M. Matthias Wemm (Joyce Ann Wemm). Known as Ginny to her family and friends, she was a graduate of the 1960 class from Swissvale High School and was active on her reunion committee. She and her husband raised their children in Penn Hills, and later in life moved to Murrysville. They attended Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Murrysville. They enjoyed traveling as part of the Western Pennsylvania Corvette Club. She loved traveling with family and friends and enjoyed the many trips to the beach. She was a loving and devoted grandmother to her grandchildren. Her favorite motto in life was "Live well, laugh often and love much," which she did to the fullest.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 4202 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to support cancer research or patient care (hillman.upmc.com or 412-623-4700). www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 22, 2019