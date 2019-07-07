Virginia M. (Fontana) Fisher, 89, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in the presence of her family, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Virginia was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Vincenzo "James" and Agnes (Christopher) Fontana. Virginia enjoyed doing crafts for many years. She loved going to the casino and doing puzzles. Most of all, she loved cooking for her family and spending time with them. She loved knitting and made many afghans and sweaters. She was also an avid reader. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Donald P. Fisher; four brothers, Anthony (Yvonne), Joseph, Vincent "Beanie," and Henry; her sister, Mary Louise Fontana; and her niece, Barbara J. Fontana. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Deborah Stofko (Gary); two granddaughters, Angela Clark and Tina Schuler; nine great-grandchildren, Brennan (Sydney), Madison (Austin), Ariel (Jarett), Meghan (Jake), Anjaela, Arionna, Antonio, Ajalee, and Alexis; three great-great-grandchildren, Ellie, Harlem, and Elias; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was loved and cherished by her loving family and will truly be missed.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 7 to July 8, 2019