Virginia M. Hess, 90, of White Oak, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. She was born Aug. 14, 1929, in McKeesport, and is the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Mima Godek. Virginia graduated from McKeesport High School in 1947 and the McKeesport Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. She was a retired registered nurse for UPMC McKeesport for many years and later a private duty nurse. She was a member of the former St. Mary's Czestochowa Church and currently a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish. She is the wife of the late Harry Paul Hess, who died Feb. 15, 2013. She is the devoted mother of Beverly (Gary) Anselmino, of New Eagle, Christine Davis, of Wyano, Pa.; adoring grandmother of Felicia (Tim) Baird, Mathew (Rose) Anselmino, Philip (Jessica) Anselmino, Michael Davis, Amy (Jake Doerzbacher) Davis and Kathleen (Christopher) Goodman; extremely proud great-grandmother of Marco, Lorenzo, Giavanna, Cora, Tessa, Eden, Theo Anselmino, Andrew and John Baird and Emilia Goodman, who is due to join the family in May. Friends will be received from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Mary, Mother of God Parish, Corpus Christi Church. Burial will follow. Remembrances may be made to the McKeesport Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, 1500 Fifth Ave., McKeesport, PA 15132.