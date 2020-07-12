Virginia M. "Missy" Hoak, 55, of Jeannette, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Nov. 16, 1964, in Norfolk, Va., daughter of the late Thomas J. and Sheila Vukovich Hoak. She was a senior marketing manager at PNC Bank and an adjunct marketing professor at the University of Pittsburgh. She attended Ascension Church. She is survived by a brother, Thomas J. Hoak and his wife, Kimberly, of Jeannette; and a niece, Zoe Hoak. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of blessing service at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.