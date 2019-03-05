Home

Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
Virginia Nigro
Virginia M. Nigro


Virginia M. Nigro, 92, of North Versailles, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 24, 1926, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Paul and Rose (Crystol) Beondy. She was the wife of the late John N. Nigro, who passed away July 29, 2002. Virginia was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church and was proprietor of the former Nigro's Restaurant in North Versailles. Her business began from a small restaurant on Route 30 in North Huntingdon called LaDonna's. After outgrowing that establishment, she and her husband purchased the old L&B Dairy on Fifth Avenue in North Versailles, which then became Nigro's Restaurant in 1969. Her first priority over the years was always her family. She also treated her employees as family. To this day, they remember and love her. She passed away peacefully and content with her family by her side. She is survived by her children, Karen A. (Donald J.) Elko, of Charleston, S.C., Joseph P. (Barbara) Juricich, of North Versailles, Maureen (Robert) Magaritz, of McDonald, Michael W. Juricich, of North Versailles, Nicholas J. (Tina) Nigro, of Irwin, and John A. "Babe" (fiancee Lori) Nigro, of North Huntingdon; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Juricich; sisters, Charlotte Josephic and Evelyn Corleto; and brother, Paul Beondy.
Friends are welcome from 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum, North Versailles.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 5, 2019
