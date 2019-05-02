|
Virginia Mae Ontko-Creese, 79, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born March 27, 1940, in Harrison City. She was owner of Nursery Creations, a custom drapery business, for 36 years. Mrs. Creese graduated from Seton Hill College In 1974, and was a graduate of Penn-Joint High School in Harrison City. She was a member of Denmark Manor United Church of Christ. She is survived by three children; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Q. Creese.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Denmark Manor United Church of Christ, Jeannette.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 2, 2019