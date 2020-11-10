1/1
Virginia M. Owens
1932 - 2020
Virginia M. (Vinson) Owens, 88, of Youngstown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Sept. 23, 1932, in N. Little Rock, Ark., she was a daughter of the late James E. and Clarissa (Vanalstine) Vinson. Virginia was an active member at Bethany United Methodist Church, where she served as an usher and greeter and volunteered on several committees. She was also a member of the Local 1537 Retirees Club, Latrobe. Virginia attended school in San Francisco, Calif., where she met and married her husband, Dale. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Mae Mueseler; two brothers, Charles J. and Edward M. Vinson; and one sister, Reba Long. Virginia is survived by her husband of 70 years, Louis D. "Dale" Owens, of Youngstown; one son, Dale E. Owens, of Glendale, Ariz.; one daughter, Diane E. Owens, of Penn Hills; four grandchildren, Eric Mueseler and his wife, Emily, Kelly Mueseler Sterniak and her husband, Joel, Briana Owens Spears and her husband, Morgan, and Angelena Owens; three great-grandchildren, Everly, Owen, and Mackenzie; and she is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding while we maintain occupancy limits. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Corben Russell officiating. Private interment will be at Westmoreland County Memorial Park. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2020.
