Virginia M. (DiDonato) Skena, 97, of Penn Township, died Friday, April 3, 2020, in her home. She was born Sept. 4, 1922, to the late Rocco and Lucia (DiRocco) DiDonato. Virginia was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church and enjoyed playing cards. She is survived by her sons, Gary J. (wife Deanne) Skena and Kennetth G. Skena; grandchildren, Kimberly (husband Edward) Aufman and Chad G. (wife Ashley) Skena; great-grandchildren, David, Hunter, Ally, Eddie, Brayden and Addie; sister, Eda (late Joseph) Duva; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Skena; and siblings, Antoinette (late Joseph) Regina and Aladino (late RoseMarie) DiDonato. Due to the current public health situation regarding covid-19, all services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Heartland Hospice, 3521 Route 130, Building 3, Irwin, PA 15642, or St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA 15636. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.